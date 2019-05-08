<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

England Women manager Phil Neville is naming his squad for this summer’s World Cup in France.

Steph Houghton will captain the side, with Leah Williamson, Toni Duggan and Fran Kirby also called up.

Izzy Christiansen is absent through injury, while 168-cap veteran Fara Williams misses out.

Karen Bardsley (Manchester City)

Steph Houghton (Manchester City)

Rachel Daly (Houston Dash)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Jill Scott (Manchester City)

Georgia Stanway (Manchester City)

Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham)

Nikita Parris (Manchester City)