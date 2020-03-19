<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former England international Danny Mills has predicted that England will beat Nigeria to the services of Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka.

Mills believed the player has done for enough to earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s next Summer’s Euro 2021 squad.

Saka has been on the rader of the Nigerian Football Federation since he came into the limelight and are hoping to convince him to switch allegiance to the West African Nation.

The 18 year who is enjoying his breakthrough season with the Gunners has capped at age grade level for England, but not at the senior international level.





While speaking to Skysports on England’s 24 man squad to Euro 2021. Mills said Saka stands a big chance feauring at the tournament, before naming him in his preferred squad.

“Ben Chilwell will probably be the first-choice left-back, but I think Saka will come in too, and will play a lot more next season.

Stones hasn’t played particularly well of late, Mings I don’t think has kicked on, Tomori hasn’t played enough football, so I can see Mason Holgate and Ben White coming in” Mills told Sky Sports.

Saka has made 19 league appearances for the Gunners and has contributed just three assists, but yet to score a premier league goal.