England have named striker Harry Kane as their captain heading into the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Kane, 24, the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, is the vice captain to Hugo Lloris at Tottenham and has occasionally worn the armband since Wayne Rooney retired from international competition in 2017.

England manager Gareth Southgate made the announcement in a live video on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“Last night, we told the rest of the players that we’ve named Harry as captain for the World Cup,” Southgate said. “I think it’s a fantastic honour for Harry [and] really well deserved. He’s got outstanding leadership qualities. For me, the key for a captain is that you set the tone for everything that we do every day that we train, the way that we prepare, the professionalism toward the task. He’s exemplary model of that.

It's confirmed. @HKane will be our captain for the @FIFAWorldCup. We're live with the man himself and @GarethSouthgate right now: https://t.co/w1Bq1YL2Ns — England (@England) May 22, 2018

“He’s prepared to challenge people, and I think now is a moment in his life where he is prepared and wants to bring that into the team environment. He recognises that the success of the team ultimately is how we’re all judged as players.”

Kane said the selection is “an amazing honour.”

“Obviously, you always dream of playing for England growing up, and to be the captain is a little bit more,” he said. “I’m so excited for the World Cup and can’t wait to be there to experience it.

“To be leading the lads out is going to be special, but for me, nothing changes. I’m the same person and same player. It’s just about the team. We’ve just got to do what we can and go as far as we can.”