England are up to fourth in the latest FIFA world rankings after two impressive Euro 2020 qualifying wins in March.

Gareth Southgate’s side have moved above Croatia after 5-0 and 5-1 wins over the Czech Republic and Montenegro respectively.

The Three Lions – who made the semi-finals of last year’s World Cup – next face Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals on June 6.

Belgium retain top spot in the rankings ahead of world champions France and Brazil after back-to-back wins last month against Russia and Cyprus.

A new-look Germany have moved up three places to 13th, while Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands fall two spots to 16th.

Israel are the biggest movers upwards, jumping eight places to 84th, while Austria have experienced the biggest fall, slipping 11 places to 34th.