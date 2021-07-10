Ex-England footballer Paul Mariner dies at 68

Former England football star, Paul Mariner, has died at age 68, after battling briefly with brain cancer, his family revealed on Saturday.

In the statement, the family appreciated everyone who supported the football star during his illness.

The statement read, “We regretfully inform you that Paul passed away peacefully on the 9th of July surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with brain cancer.

“We would like to thank all the people who came to see him through his illness for their support and for the messages and for the messages that were sent to him, they meant a great deal to him and to us.

“A special thank you must go to the NHS (National Health Service) and the unbelievable care he received when he most needed it and for that we, as a family, will forever be in your debt.

“Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of fantastic football clubs as well as his country, all of which meant the world to him.

“Anyone who knew Paul will attest to his great sense of humour, his passion for life and his work.

“He will be sorely missed by everyone who was ever around him and by those most close to him.”

Mariner, who was also an Ipswich striker scored 139 goals in 339 games for the team over eight years, DailyMail reported.

The striker also scored 13 times for England and earned 35 caps for his country.