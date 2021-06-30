Football fans travelling from England to Rome to watch the Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine, will have to go straight into a five-day quarantine upon arrival.

The health commissioner of the Italian region of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, disclosed this on Wednesday.

“I will like to remind you that for reasons of fighting the coronavirus pandemic and the Delta variant, there is a compulsory five-day quarantine for all those arriving from Britain.





“Italy has already issued the corresponding decree in mid-June. In addition, all people entering the country from Britain must undergo a coronavirus test.”

England will leave London for the first time at Euro 2020 when they face Ukraine on Saturday.

Should the English side advance, they will return home to Wembley for a semi-final and possible final clash.