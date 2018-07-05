Dele Alli and Ashley Young will train on Thursday to give England a huge fitness boost for their World Cup quarter-final, Sky reports.

It is understood that Alli and Young have responded well to work from England’s medical team and physios, and striker Jamie Vardy is the only serious injury doubt for Saturday’s clash with Sweden.

Alli has been struggling with a left thigh strain that kept him out of the group games with Panama and Belgium.

The Tottenham midfielder struggled with the same injury against Colombia on Tuesday, but is now expected to take part in England’s private training session later on Thursday.

Manchester United’s Young, who picked up an ankle injury against Colombia, has also improved with rest and rehab work on Wednesday.

Leicester City’s Vardy has a groin strain and, despite having an injection immediately after Tuesday’s shootout win, continues to be a major doubt to be fit for the weekend.

Harry Kane, who had a slight back problem after the physical encounter with Colombia, and Kyle Walker, who was suffering from cramp, are both now believed to be in good health.

Jess Lingard also picked up a knock but it is understood his availability against the Swedes should not be affected.

England’s medical team and physios worked flat out on Wednesday and will continue to monitor the squad closely with the quarter-final just two days away.