England charged over fan use of laser pointer in Euro 2020 match

England have been charged by UEFA after a fan shone a laser pointer in Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s face during Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

The incident occurred as Harry Kane was taking an England penalty in the first period of extra-time.

Schmeichel saved the penalty anyway but Kane scored the rebound to give England what turned out to be a decisive 2-1 lead.

England have also been charged for ‘disturbance caused by its supporters during national anthem’ and ‘lighting of fireworks by its supporters’.

