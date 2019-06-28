<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

England are into the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup following a 3-0 win over Norway on Thursday.

Goals from Jill Scott, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze gave Phil Neville’s side a comfortable victory in Le Havre, which means they will now face either hosts France or holders USA in the final four.

England got off to an absolute flier when they took the lead after just two minutes. Lucy Bronze’s cut-back from the right was missed completely by White, but Scott was on hand to guide the ball in off the far post.

The rest of the first half came and went with few clear-cut chances created until, in the 40th minute, England doubled their advantage. Bronze threaded a lovely ball inside to Nikita Parris and White made no mistake when the cross found her on the edge of the six-yard box.

Bronze then got in on the goal-scoring action to make it 3-0 to the Lionesses early in the second half. Beth Mead picked the Lyon right-back out on the edge of the box and she smashed it first time past goalkeeper Ingrid Hjelmseth and into the roof of the net.

Norway soon had a chance to reduce the deficit when substitute Lisa-Marie Utland capitalised on a poor Millie Bright pass back and rounded England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, but captain Steph Houghton was on hand to heroically clear the ball off the line.

Parris then missed the chance to make it 4-0 to Phil Neville’s side when her 83rd minute penalty was saved by Hjelmseth.

Lucy Bronze was involved in everything good her side did going forward and fully deserved her excellent goal. What a player.