Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva scored a brace in Minsk’s 3-1 stunning victory over Zurich in Thursday’s Uefa Women’s Champions League Round of 32, second leg encounter.

The 29-year-old forward has continued to impress in the competition after inspiring Minsk’s 1-0 first-leg win against Ivan Dal Santo’s side, she scored in each half to help her side advance.

With a first-half advantage, It took just 10 minutes into the match for Oghiabekhva to fire the visitors in front at Letzigrund Stadium.

However, Fabienne Humm scored in additional time to bring the hosts back on level terms before half time in Zurich.

After the restart, the Nigeria forward finally got her second goal of the match in the 76th minute to recover the visitors lead before Yuliya Duben struck two minutes later to wrap up their advancement.

The 3-1 win means the Belarusian champions have progressed to the Round of 16 stage of the competition, and also signified the elimination of Zurich.

With her brace, Oghiabekhva has scored 10 goals in seven outings in this year’s Champions League to maintain her topscorer chase.

Minsk will find out their Champions League Round of 16 opponents when the draw will be held on September 30.