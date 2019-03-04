



Unai Emery’s management style is a “concern” while Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is the “king of blunders,” according to club legend Emmanuel Petit.

Emery sprang a surprise for Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Saturday, handing Mustafi a right-back role, and the defender conceded the penalty that allowed Harry Kane to rescue a point.

“I was surprised to see Mustafi picked for that game, because he is after all the king of blunders,” Petit told RMC.

“Even though it shouldn’t have been a penalty because there was an offside, it’s Mustafi who gives away the penalty again.”

Alexandre Lacazette, who set up Aaron Ramsey’s opener, was substituted in the second half and Petit, who won the double in 1998 during his three years at Arsenal, said this was one of a number of decisions Emery has made that is open to question.

“Emery steers the ship well but there are certain things in his management style that concern me,” he added.

“I hope I am wrong.”

After a draw that left Arsenal out of the top four following results elsewhere that weekend, Emery did not complain about the Kane penalty decision directly but suggested that VAR might prevent game-changing decisions going the wrong way.

“Today for me, the referees were a big personality but it’s not enough to make the best decision in difficult action in the box, for them and for us,” he said.

“I think VAR is coming to help them to be fair for one match like today.”