Emmanuel Petit: Why Chelsea must sign Erling Haaland ahead of Manchester City, Manchester United

Former France midfielder Emmanuel Petit has appealed to Chelsea to do everything within their will-power to sign Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland ahead of Man City and Man United this summer.

Petit stated this in an interview with TribalFootball, where he said the Norwegian international is the best answer to Chelsea’s striking option at the moment.

Recall that Haaland is the most-sought after striker in Europe as top clubs such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germaine, Man City, and Man United are eager to sign him.

The Borussia Dortmund attacker has a buyout clause that kicks in next summer, but Petit believes the 20-year-old is worth signing in the present transfer window.

“I’ll make it simple,” Paddy Power ambassador Petit said.

“Olivier Giroud is on his way out of Chelsea, Tammy Abraham is probably leaving on loan, and Timo Werner is still struggling to score goals consistently and Kai Havertz is not a striker.

“Chelsea need a new striker and someone who scores lots of goals. Erling Haaland is the answer. He’s strong, powerful and young with a bright future in front of him.

“Haaland’s value is already very high, and connections with Tuchel increase his chance of joining Chelsea.

“Offensively, he could become the finisher that Chelsea really need. I can imagine his relationship with Mount, Havertz, Pulisic and Ziyech making him score lots of goals at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea need a top striker, it’s as simple as that.”