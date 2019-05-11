<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Polish striker Emmanuel Olisadebe has backed captain Mikel Obi to reclaim his place in the Super Eagles squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Mikel has not featured for the Super Eagles since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia missing the team’s last eight games

His absence has led to speculation that the former Chelsea star may have called time on his career with the Super Eagles – but Olisadebe still thinks his Mikel has what it takes to be a valuable asset to Nigeria’s quest of landing a fourth AFCON title.

“The Eagles need Mikel to stand a good chance of winning the AFCON,” Olisadebe said.

“The Super Eagles need more leaders in the team to help these young players flourish and Mikel will play that role well.”

“He’s in good shape now and we all have seen his contribution to the Middlesbrough team.”

Olisadebe also advised Samuel Chukwueze to shun the FIFA U-20 World Cup and focus on breaking into the Super Eagles team for the AFCON.

“For me he has no business at the U-20 World Cup. He needs to be in our team for the AFCON.”

“He (Chukwueze) has been outstanding for Villarreal this season and has shown that he can handle the pressure at the big stage having played against top teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid and of course in the Europa League.”

On the team’s chances, he said: “Its a tricky group but I’m confident that they will go through.”

“They are one of the contenders for the title.”