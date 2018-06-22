Former Green Eagles Goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, has urged the Super Eagles not to lose focus, notwithstanding the team’s 2–0 win against Iceland.

The Super Eagles resurged with a brace from Ahmed Musa in the second half to beat Iceland 2-0 on Friday.

With the win, the Super Eagles would now move from bottom to second place in Group D at Russia 2018 World Cup.

Okala told News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu that he, however, had been on a celebration mood since the game started.

He said: “We are all happy. We are all in celebration mood.

“I am still in my green/white/green jersey, joining millions of Nigerians in this celebration.

“I wish them all the best as the fiesta progresses, especially as they face Argentine.’’

He, however, noted that the defence seems to lose focus at a point in the second half.

He said that the loss of focus led to the foul committed for a penalty kick when a ball should have been precisely cleared on time.

He said: “The defence side of the team should stop losing focus, but be alive, sharp and precise in its play.”

The Super Eagles will play their last Group D match with Albiceleste of Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.