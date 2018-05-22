Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike has vowed to bounce back from a loan spell with Spanish club Las Palmas where injuries stopped him from playing a single minute of football.

The 31-year-old ex-Super Eagles international joined Las Palmas from Greek giants Olympiakos in January with high hopes, but it all ended in a heartbreak.

Speaking to the BBC website, Emenike said he is now ready to return to Greece to finish off his contract.

Despite not being able to try and help his loan club avoid relegation from the Spanish top flight, the forward remains upbeat about his future.

“It’s been a tough time for me injury wise but I hope to bounce back next season,” Emenike told BBC Sport.

“It has been a disappointing and heartbreaking five months. I arrived with the hope to fight for the shirt,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, the injury sustained while in Spain did not give me a chance to demonstrate the fight for the course.

“I want to thank the people of the island. They were always welcoming and looked after me like family. In what has been a tough time; they always smiled and supported.

“I thank you. Their positivity was the comfort of a disastrous time. I Thank you for being my Spanish family.”

Emenike started all four of the Super Eagles’ matches at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, but announced international retirement in October 2015.