Former Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Emenike is in talks with Belgian outfit, KVC Westerlo, over a possible transfer to the club.

Emenike started training with Westerlo on Tuesday morning and will look to impress the club as well as landing a contract.

“A new face in the training this morning! KVC Westerlo is in conversation with Emmanuel Emenike. In anticipation of a possible agreement, he is already training with our team,” reads a statement on Westerlo’s Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since ending his loan stint at Spanish club, Las Palmas in 2018.

He has struggled with injury ever since then and didn’t feature for any club during the 2018/2019 season.

Emenike previously had stints With Karabukspor and Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig, as well as a Premier League side, West Ham United.

The powerful striker was part of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations winning squad in South Africa in 2013.

