Former Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Emenike has linked up with Belgian First Division B club, KVC Westerlo, after seeing off his contract with Greek side Olympiacos.

Emenike recently linked up with Weaterlo on trials and convinced his the club that he still has what it takes to compete in the league.

He joined Spanish side Las Palmas on loan from Olympiacos last season but couldn’t play any game due to a knee injury.

KVC Westerlo announced the striker’s signing on Monday without stating the duration of the contract as well as the financial details.

”Welcome @ E29EMENIKE to KVC Westerlo! #kvcwesterlo #enallemaalsamen @ KVC Westerlo,” Westerlo tweeted on Monday.

The vastly travelled striker has featured for clubs in Turkey, Russia, England, UAE, Greece and Spain.

Westerlo currently occupy second position in Belgian First Division B table with 13 points from six matches.

Emenike will look to make his debut when they take on Union Saint-Gilloise in their next league game on Saturday.