



Former Nigeria international Emmanuel Emenike has expressed his desire to return to Turkey, while also stating that he missed the round leather game.

Emenike, 31, has been without a club since mutually terminating his contract with Greek giants Olympiacos in July 2018.

He recently underwent surgery and is seeking a return to the game after an unhappy spell with Olympiacos.

“Turkey and miss football so much. I’m going to be more powerful back. Little time left. Yours truly. 👑,” Emenike wrote on Instagram page.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner had in the past featured for Turkish Super Lig clubs Karabukspor and Fenerbahce.

Emenike scored 30 goals in 51 league appearances during his two year stint with Karabukspor.

The forward won the Turkish Super Lig Best Foreign Player award during his first season with Karabukspor.

His time with Fenerbahce was less productive as he managed to score 19 goals in 69 league appearances.