Abia Warriors have named Emmanuel Deutsch as their new head coach; replacing Henry Makinwa who resigned on Thursday.

Deutsch is making a comeback to the same team he left at the end of last season at the expiration of his contract despite leading them to Premier League safety.

His then assistant, Moses Adenrele was asked to replace the Cameroonian coach but Adenrele himself left his post just before the start of the season after the Abia Warriors management decided to name Makinwa as his boss.

Makinwa guided Abia Warriors to two away wins but his albatross was in his team’s inconsistent performances in their home matches which have left them in the relegation zone and on the cusp of dropping to the lower league.

This precarious situation made the management of the Umuahia-based club to move swiftly to convince Deutsch to return and ensure they remain in the top-flight.

Barely a week ago, Deutsch (as the head coach of Delta Force) orchestrated a 1-0 win over Abia Warriors in a league tie played in Asaba but he reportedly resigned at the new NPFL team to pave way for his announcement as Abia Warriors’ handler.

One of the assistant coaches of Abia Warriors, Patrick Ngwaogu, disclosed that Deutsch has resumed with the club and he is due to oversee his first training session with the team on Friday evening.

“We have coach Deutsch with us now and he is to lead the training session this evening (Friday),” Ngwaogu said.

“We are happy to have him back with us and we hope that with him around we can do better than we are doing presently. All hands are on deck to ensure that he succeeds because he is not new to us.”

Abia Warriors are in the 11th position in the NPFL Group B with 18 points from 16 games and they will face Gombe United in a relegation zone battle at Pantami Stadium on May 5.