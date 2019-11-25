<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Head coach of Abia Warriors FC Emmanuel Deutsch has admitted that his side didn’t play well, but said he’s satisfied with the three points gained at the expense of visitors MFM FC of Lagos.

Abia Warriors bounced back to winning ways in the Nigeria Professional Football Matchday 5 fixtures League after defeating MFM FC 1-0 at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday.

Oghenetega Ebetomane scored the game’s solitary goal to handle all three points against to Abia Warriors to end the visitors impressive hundred percent away record this season.

However Emmanuel Deutsch said his boys were far from their best against a descent Olukoya boys and were lucky to get the three points.

“A very difficult match. We just came back from Gombe yesterday (Saturday) and the boys were able to show good character.

“I think it is this kind of matches that you know whether your team is good enough to challenge in the league as we didn’t play well but we were able to get the result.” he said.