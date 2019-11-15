Abia Warriors Emmanuel Deutsch

Coach of Abia Warriors Emmanuel Deutsch is delighted with his side barren draw against two-times federation cup champions Akwa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 2 fixture on Thursday evening.

Having picked maximum points against Katsina United in their opening match of the season beating the Changi Boys by two unreplied goals, coach Emmanuel Deutcsh adopted a rather pragmatic approach to frustrate the Promise Keepers.

However, in a game where clear-cut chances were far and few between, the former Delta Force coach was pleased with the performance of his boys and happy to leave the nest of champions with a point.

“Akwa United is a very good side, so, we didn’t want to leave anything to chance. We came here to frustrate them believing that we can get at least a point from the way we played. We are glad that we will be going back home with a valuable one point”

Abia Warriors are however fourth on the log with four points after two games, and will therefore entertain Sunshine Stars at Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday.

