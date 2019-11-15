<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of Abia Warriors Emmanuel Deutsch is delighted with his side barren draw against two-times federation cup champions Akwa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 2 fixture on Thursday evening.

Having picked maximum points against Katsina United in their opening match of the season beating the Changi Boys by two unreplied goals, coach Emmanuel Deutcsh adopted a rather pragmatic approach to frustrate the Promise Keepers.

However, in a game where clear-cut chances were far and few between, the former Delta Force coach was pleased with the performance of his boys and happy to leave the nest of champions with a point.

“Akwa United is a very good side, so, we didn’t want to leave anything to chance. We came here to frustrate them believing that we can get at least a point from the way we played. We are glad that we will be going back home with a valuable one point”

Abia Warriors are however fourth on the log with four points after two games, and will therefore entertain Sunshine Stars at Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday.