Emmanuel Dennis wins Watford player, goal of the month awards for November

Emmanuel Dennis has won Watford November Player and Goal of the Month awards.

Watford made the announcement in a statement on their official website on Saturday.

“In-form forward Emmanuel Dennis has been crowned the winner of both the Stake Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for November.

“The Nigeria international has enjoyed a highly successful start to life at Watford, with this his second Player of the Month gong of the season, having won it previously in August.

“Dennis scored two goals and provided two assists over a month which saw the Hornets face stiff competition, with matches against Arsenal, Manchester United and Leicester City.

“The 24-year-old also won a penalty in the final game of the month, which was ultimately converted by Joshua King. Dennis’ fine showings have also resulted in a nomination for the Premier League Player of the Month award.

“In a competitive poll, Dennis topped the supporter vote ahead of Joshua King, Leanne Bell and Anne Meiwald.

“The pick of the bunch from last month’s goals was Dennis’ clever finish against the Foxes on November 28. Despite the snowy conditions around him, Dennis showed composure and skill to take a stuttered touch in front of goal to trick the opposition, before lifting the ball over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

“Dennis’ fifth goal of the season beat strikes from King, Bell, Emma Beckett, João Pedro and Ismaïla Sarr.”