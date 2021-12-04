Emmanuel Dennis ranked 4th most in-form player in Premier League

Watford Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis has been ranked the fourth most in-form player in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

The top 10 player form rankings was done and published on the Twitter handle of football facts and statistics website whoscored.com on Saturday.

Dennis has been impressive since joining the newly Promoted club Watford in the summer.

He is currently Watford’s highest goal scorer so far in the English top-flight with six goals.

The 24-year-old has scored in his last three Premier League games, among which include the 4-1 win against Manchester United where he also bagged two assists.

His superb form saw him get nominated for the Premier League November Player of the Month award.

At number one in the player form rankings is Liverpool’s Portuguese striker Diogo Jota, whose club teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are second and third respectively.

Also in the rankings are Manchester City duo Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

Player Form Rankings, Premier League 2021/22:

Diogo Jota (7.97)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.80)

Mohamed Salah (7.79)

Emmanuel Dennis (7.69)

Conor Gallagher (7.62)

Stuart Dallas (7.42)

Raphinha (7.39)

Rodri (7.38)

Max Kilman (7.36)

Bernardo Silva (7.34)