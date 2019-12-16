<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Emmanuel Dennis said he’s happy to score a replica of Luis Suarez’s goal against Real Mallorca for his Club this weekend.

Dennis left Michellen goalkeeper Thoelen stranded with a back-heel goal, same as the one Luis Suarez scored for Barcelona in a 5-2 win over Mallorca in Camp Nou.

Dennis told his club website after the game that it was a dream come true for him to finally net the goal , having admired that of Suazes.

I had seen that super goal from Suarez with Barcelona last weekend. And I thought to myself: I should try that too.

”If that also succeeds, then you are naturally very happy . I really didn’t know if I was offside or not, but when the ref pointed to the center circle after the VAR intervened, I was naturally overjoyed.

”The coach congratulated me on my goal afterwards and that is also a good sign.” he said

Dennis has scored seven goals for the Belgian leaders this season and was invited into the Super Eagles squad for the friendly match against Ukraine back in October.