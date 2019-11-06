<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City are reportedly considering a January move for Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, who is rated £20million.

Brendan Rodgers is eyeing reinforcements in the winter transfer window as Leicester look to maintain their pace in the race for a top four spot in the Premier League.

Dennis, who netted twice in the Champions League against Real Madrid last month, has three goals in nine league games so far this season for the Belgian side.

And according to The Mirror, Rodgers is a big fan of the Nigerian, and believes he can provide competition up top for Jamie Vardy.

Dennis has been capped twice at the senior international level by Nigeria.

He is in Nigeria’s squad for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against Benin Republic and Lesotho.