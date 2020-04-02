<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian duo, Emmanuel Dennis and David Okereke, have been crowned champions of Belgium after Club Brugge were named as league champions and the rest of the season voided no thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgian FA are the first UEFA nation to make a decision on their league standings after the league’s board decided that the season wouldn’t be able to be completed.

Brugge were 15 points clear of second placed Gent and the Belgian league normally goes into a playoff system after 30 games to decide champions and European places.

But with 29 games played, they have decided to declare Club Brugge champions while Gent will go into the Champions League qualifiers for next season.

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, a key member of the Brugge’s team has now picked up his second league title with the club.

Dennis won his first title with the club in the 2017/2018 season.





His international teammate, David Okereke who linked up with Brugge from Italia Serie B outfit, Spezia last summer has now picked up the title in his first season with the club.

However, they are yet to decide on relegation and the cup final with a working group put together to determine the fairest way to decide it.

That includes senior figures at Genk, Gent, KV Kortijk, Zulte Waregem and the CEO of the Pro League and CEO of the players Union.

A decision also has to be made on the cup final with Club Brugge going up against Antwerp.

That would have a knock-on effect on the Europa League placings with Antwerp currently due to enter in the qualifying rounds, with third placed Charleroi going into the group.

But if Antwerp shocked Club Brugge then they would go automatically into the competition with Charleroi dropping down.