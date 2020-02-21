<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Emmanuel Dennis insists Club Brugge have the quality to beat Manchester United and secure a place in the next round of the Europa League.

Phillipe Clement’s men have a difficult task ahead of them after they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Red Devils in the first leg on Thursday.

Both sides will clash again in the second leg of the Round of 32 fixture next week at the Old Trafford.

And Dennis, who scored Club Brugge’s only goal of the game is confident they can beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in front of their fans.

“I try to score when I get the chance. Sometimes it goes well and sometimes it doesn’t. I just want to score goals for the team. But I am not satisfied with the results,” Dennis told reporters after the game.





”There was more in it. We wanted victory, but it didn’t work. We are now working towards the return match at Old Trafford. Everything is possible in football, we’ll see what happens there.”

The 22-year-old also rues his side’s failure to convert their chances in the game.

“In the second half we had a good chance to make it 2-1, but we couldn’t score. In the first half we also had some good chances,”he added.

“And then there was that penalty case at the start of the game, but the VAR did not intervene. I thought it was a red card because it goes on with both feet full on me. The goalkeeper hit me fully and certainly had no ball.”