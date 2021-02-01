



Emmanuel Dennis has expressed his delight after making his debut and first win at Bundesliga club FC Cologne.

Dennis made his debut for Cologne on Sunday in their 3-1 home win against Arminia Bielefeld.

The 23-year-old forward joined the German outfit in January on-loan from Belgian giants Club Brugge for the rest of the season.

He was handed his debut for Markus Gisdol’s men and impressed, helping his side secure all three points on Sunday.

And commenting on his debut and first win Dennis, in a short video clip published on the club’s verified Twitter handle, said:”Hello fans of Cologne. I’m very happy for the three points and I’m very happy for my first game and I hope you guys enjoyed it.”

Dennis featured for 82 minutes in his debut appearance in the Bundesliga and was impressive for his new side.





The Super Eagles forward struck one shot, had 38 touches on the ball, completed one dribble, and had a 63 percent successful pass rate.

He should be in action again on Wednesday when Cologne take on Jahn Regensburg in the DFB-Pokal.

Cologne started the game on an impressive note as they aimed to return to winning ways after losing against Hoffenheim last time out.

Marius Wolf opened the scoring for the home side on 10th minute and doubled their lead in the 28th minute.

Elvis Rexhbecaj sealed the victory for Cologne moments after the hour mark to render Sergio Cordova’s 73rd-minute strike a mere consolation.

The victory ensured Cologne moved to the 17th spot on the league table after securing 18 points from 19 games.