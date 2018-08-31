New Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amunike has demanded that his side respect an improving Uganda side when the two teams clash in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next week.

The Cranes, who ended their near-30-year wait to play at the continental high table when they qualified for the 2017 AFCON, currently lead Group L after defeating Cape Verde 1-0 in their opener.

They represent a stern debut for new Tanzania boss Amunike, although the Nigeria great insists he’ll be taking nothing for granted.

“Playing Uganda will be very interesting,” he told KweséESPN. “We must accord respect to Uganda because they have improved to develop their football and now have strong players.

“We are aware that it will not be an easy match, but we shall prepare very well because we know what to expect.

“We’ll put lots of emphasis on our teamwork,” the former winger added.

Tanzania have been boosted by the form of forward Mbwana Samatta, who scored a hat-trick recently as his club side Genk downed Brondby of Denmark in a Europa League qualifier.

However, Amunike has also had to contend with a controversial start to his tenure, with six players from reigning Tanzanian champions Simba SC dismissed from the squad after failing to arrive to camp on time.

“Picking my team will not be based on names and where a player is playing, but the ability to fit in my strategic set-up,” concluded Amunike, who was appointed on August 6.

“All of the players I’ve selected can feature in my team.”

Tanzania are seeking a first appearance at the AFCON since 1980.