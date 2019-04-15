<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Taifas stars of Tanzania manager Emmanuel Amunike has said that his side is not scared of meeting any team banking on solid preparations in a bid to boost the level of their confidence ahead of the tourney.

Amunike in a chat confirmed that his side is not going to be scared of playing any team most especially that he had known his opponents in the draw, that the bottom line here now lies with the level of preparations of the team.

”We shouldn’t be scared of playing any team now that the draw has been drawn, Afcon is close, there is no looking back all we need right now is to prepare ourselves ”.

c is drawn in Group C along the Desert Warriors of Algeria, the Teranga Lions of Senegal and the Harambee Stars of Kenya.

Amunike will be looking to take the Taifas Stars to a bigger height after qualifying them for the Afcon for the first time after 39 years.

Amunike is a former Nigerian international who won the Afcon as a player in Tunisia 1994, he will be looking to replicate same as a coach with the Tanzanian national team.