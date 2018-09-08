Emmanuel Amunike has revealed that he’s overseeing the introduction of a new generation with Tanzania, after the Taifa Stars held Uganda away in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The goalless draw keeps the East Africans unbeaten and second in Group L on two points, while Uganda are top with four points.

Tanzania haven’t qualified for the AFCON since reaching the First Round in 1980, but Amunike is happy with what he’s seen from his troops since taking the post in early August.

“I am proud that this team really wants to build the new generation from among the old and new generations,” he told KweséESPN. “We are going to enjoy this moment before we travel back and continue to work hard ahead of the next game away to Cape Verde.

“One of our objectives has been achieved; coming here to Uganda to get a good result.

“I am proud of the players,” he continued. “I have only spent 10 days with them, and they have been strong and got a point.

“I’m happy with their character. I told them we are going to Uganda to fight and I am happy with what they have showed today.”

Tanzania began their qualifying campaign with an underwhelming 1-1 draw at home against Lesotho, and their double-header against Cape Verde in October will surely be central to their hopes of ending their wait for AFCON qualification.

“We looked at ourselves and pointed out strengths and weaknesses, and played around that,” continued the new coach.

“There was no way I would simply impart new things to players in 10 days and expect a miracle, but to work within what we have and improve.”