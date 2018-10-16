



Simon Msuva and Ally Mbwana Samatta scored as Tanzania defeated Cape Verde 2-0 in Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The win was a first for Taifa Stars coach and former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amunike, who was appointed by the East Africans in August.

It also revives their hopes of qualifying for the finals in Cameroon, as they move up to second place in Group L on five points, while also avenging their 3-0 defeat by Cape Verde on Friday.

“As a coach it is a great feeling, because I told my players after losing 3-0 in Cape Verde that we should work hard and make home advantage count,” Amunike told journalists. “It would be nice as a new coach to qualify the team for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“It’s a very sweet win because we lost to them only a few days back,” he added. “This win is important because it gives us another chance as we try to qualify.”

Attacking in numbers and cheered on by the local fans, Msuva opened the scoring in the 29th minute, before Belgium-based Samatta made it 2-0 after 57 minutes.

“We need to keep working hard, because we still have a chance,” he continued. “I have never doubted these players since I started working with them.”

Amunike’s tenure began with a goalless draw away in Uganda, and they will continue their campaign away in Lesotho next month before hosting the Cranes in their final qualifier.