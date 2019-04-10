<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria under 17 coach and Manager of the Tanzania National football team Emmanuel Amunike has described Nigerian teenage star Samuel Chukwueze as his exact replica.

Amunike discussed Chukwueze on the wake of the 19-year-old’s fast rise in LaLiga, leading to his inclusion in the Super Eagles, Dream Team VII, and most recently, the Flying Eagles.

“I am happy for his progress, I am also happy for his growing achievements in Europe, I kept him knowing fully well his potentials as a good player, that was why I decided to keep him in camp when he was faced with an injury challenge during the U-17 days,” Amunike said in a chat.

“I knew he will go places and I knew he’s a player who plays exactly like myself”.

“I am not surprised about his present status as a player, I am not surprised about his form, I saw that in him when he was even much younger”.