Coach of the Tanzanian National team who doubles as a member of CAF Technical study group of the U17 AFCON in Tanzania has offered words of advice for his former side ahead of the tourney.

Amunike in a chat stated that the Golden Eaglets should brace up their preparation as the current set of U17 teams across Africa are doing their best.

The former Zamalek star, who led Tanzania to their first AFCON appearance in nearly four facades after defeating Uganda last weekend, will have two roles to play at the tournament as he is also saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the host nation plays a brand of football.

Amuneke’s appointment comes as no surprise to many who have followed the progress of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner, who was part of the FIFA 2018 World Cup Technical Study Group as well as the recently concluded U-20 AFCON in Niger.

His job at the tournament will be to spot standout players and also provide expatriate technical input to ensure the tournament is a huge success.

Nigeria, Tanzania, Angola, and Uganda are placed in Group A whilst Guinea, Morocco, Cameroon, and Senegal make up the pairings in Group B.

The tournament kicks off on the 14th of April, with Nigeria and Tanzania opening hostilities.