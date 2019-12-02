<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex Super Eagles winger and former U17 Head Coach Emmanuel Amunike has advised forward Kelechi Iheanacho to keep working hard and improve for more opportunities in future after Sunday’s ‘spectacular’ show against Everton.

Amunike praised the young forward for his response to being dropped out of the team, with match winning goal, but insists the former U17 star must prove he has more to give.

“Kelechi’s is a fantastic footballer, we know his quality and what he’s capable of,” the former Barcelona winger said.

“He has not been playing but when he got his chance he took it, that’s the Kelechi we know. He can punish you with the slightest chance.

“What he needs now id to work hard. He needs hunger to push himself. He has a lot of technical ability, there’s no doubt about that but he must compliment his talent with his movement off the ball.

“Kelechi must adapt to the modern football and it’s not only about your skills but also what you do when you don’t have the ball.”