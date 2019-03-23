<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigerian gaffer Emmanuel Amuneke will look to make history with Tanzania by guiding the Taifa Stars to a first Africa Cup of Nations appearance in 39 years when they host Uganda at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Amuneke’s charges are currently second in group L with five points, eight behind leaders the Cranes of Uganda who have already qualified for Africa’s showpiece event and equal on points with third-placed Lesotho. Though on head-to-head record against each other, the latter are ahead.

This means that in order for the Taifa Stars to make it to Egypt 2019 they must beat Uganda and hope that fourth-placed Cape Verde force Lesotho to drop points in Praia.

All three sides are still with a chance of qualifying as Lesotho can also qualify with a win away against a Cape Verde side who themselves need a win—and for Uganda to avoid defeat—to reach Egypt.

The former Nigeria international who the 1994 AFCON with the Super Eagles will look up to captain Mbwanna Samatta to deliver the goods for his side against the dreaded Ugandans who they held to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture last year.

Samatta, whose scintillating form for Genk in the Belgian First Division and Europa League has seen him hit 29 goals already this campaign is the biggest star in Tanzanian football.

John Bocco, who has also been in fine form for Simba in the Caf Champions League, will be amongst those Amunike will entrust for goals on Sunday.