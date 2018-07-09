Former Africa footballer of the year and also a U-17 World Cup winner, Emmanuel Amuneke , who is currently working with the Russia 2018 FIFA Technical Study Group, has come out to describe Croatia as the surprise team of the tournament.

It would be recalled that Croatia were the first team to inflict a defeat on Nigeria in Russia and then went on to top the group without dropping a single point, beating Argentina and Messi on their way.

Amuneke said, “Croatia’s outstanding performance right from the first match has clearly shown that they are the surprise team of the tournament in terms of discipline, focus and a collective desire.”

Amuneke went on to single out the team captain, Luka Modric, for praise, describing him as a leader and one of the players who despite the weight of expectations, has lived up to it and carried his team into the semifinal, where they face England.

The former FC Barcelona winger concluded by stating he would not be surprised if the Croatians went on to win the Russia 2018 World Cup.