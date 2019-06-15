<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tanzania head coach Emmanuel Amuneke said that his side will give everything to reach the second round at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Despite having produced a respectable defensive performance, Tanzania lost 1-0 to Egypt in their first preparation game before AFCON 2019.

Their next friendly game will be against the Warriors of Zimbabwe today (Saturday ), just over a week before their first game in the tournament.

The Taifa stars were drawn in a very tough group in the AFCON alongside African powerhouses Senegal and Algeria as well as Kenya.

Amuneke confirmed that they got what they wanted from their encounter against Egypt and promised that they will do their best to reach the tournament’s second round.

“We played to close spaces against Egypt and we succeeded. Our goal is to improve as much as we can and improve our performances,” Amuneke told Kingfut.com.

“Of course we’re playing in a tough group, but we’ll do our best to qualify for the second round.

“I don’t think that Senegal will be weaker without Mane, he’s a big player but they have other great players and are a big candidate to lift the tournament,” he concluded.

Tanzania will kick-off their first AFCON game in 39 years on June 23 against Senegal in the 30 June stadium.