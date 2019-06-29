<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tanzania’s Taifa Stars will conclude their 2019 AFCON Group C campaign on Monday with a decisive match against leaders, Algeria.

Their Nigerian coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, believes it’s not over until it’s over regarding their outside chance of reaching the Round of 16.

Although the East Africans lost their first two games to Senegal (2-0) and Kenya (2-3), Amuneke, tells Completesports.com that his charges have every reason to hold their heads high in the game.

“I’m going for the pre-match press conference right now,” Amuneke said when Completesports.com called him up Saturday afternoon.

“We will talk in details afterwards,” he added.

Teased that its somewhat over for his team, Amuneke refuses to drop his head.

“I don’t think so. We still have everything to play for,” the 1994 AFCON winner with Super Eagles and onetime African Footballer of the year insists.

“Our name is at stake, talking about national pride and of course, don’t forget there is a possibility of a best loser.

“We will do our best, but of course, God has the final say,” Amuneke submitted.

The Taifa Stars’ chances of qualifying for the Round of 16 are now very remote following a 3-2 loss to East African rivals, Kenya on Thursday. They lost their first match 2-0 to Senegal.

The Taifa Stars now have a very remote chance of advancing from Group C as one of the four third-placed teams. To qualify, they must beat Algeria in their last group match, and Senegal trouncing Kenya with a massive win and the other results of matches involving third-place aspirants in other groups favour them.