Coach Emmanuel Amuneke has said his new team Tanzania are in high spirits ahead of Saturday’s 2019 AFCON qualifier against Uganda in Kampala.

Tanzania were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Lesotho, while Uganda won 1-0 in Cape Verde in the opening rounds of qualifiers in Group L last year.

“We’re doing the best we can in our preparations for the match against Uganda since we resumed on Monday,” Amuneke said.

“We’re aware of the task ahead, we’re doing everything possible to be ready for the game in Kampala.

“Some of the professionals we invited have joined the team.

“We hope to give a good account of ourselves as a team.”

Amuneke has signed a two-year contract with Tanzania after a short-lived stint with Sudanese club Al Khartoum Watani.