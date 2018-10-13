



Tanzania head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, is unruffled following his side’s 3-0 loss to their hosts, Cape Verde in Friday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group L fixture in Praia.

The Taifa Stars lost their first game in the qualifiers with Ricardo Gomes (brace) and Stopira getting the goals for the hosts.

The game was Amuneke’s second in charge of the Taifa Stars who last featured at the AFCON in 1980 which incidentally was hosted by his home country, Nigeria.

The East Africans are still searching for their first win in the qualifying series following draws in their opening two games against Lesotho and Uganda.

They occupy last position in the Group L following the defeat with two points from two games.

“We have the next game against Cape Verde at home. All we can do now is to correct our mistakes. This group is still open. Cape Verde now have four points, we are on two points, if we win on Tuesday, we will move to five points,” Amuneke stated in a short video posted on the website of the Tanzania Football Federation.

“It’s sad that we lost. We didn’t do well in the first half, the second half was much better. In the first 20 minutes we lost concentration and conceded two cheap goals.

“We have to learn from the mistakes and make sure we do well in the remaining qualifying games.”

Tanzania will host Cape Verde in the reverse fixture at the National Stadium in Dar Es Salaam on Tuesday.

Uganda will host Lesotho in the group’s other fixture at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, Kampala today (Saturday).