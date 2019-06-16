<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian-born Tanzania national team coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has said he is not under any pressure to win matches and finish in great position at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Taifa Stars are making their first Nations Cup finals appearance in 39 years. The last time they featured in AFCON was in 1980 edition – in Lagos, Nigeria.

There has been huge celebration in Tanzania since Amuneke led the Taifa Stars to a 3-0 win over Cranes of Uganda in their last qualifying game to set a happy countdown to the 2019 showpiece in Egypt.

Amuneke, a former Zamalek of Egypt and FC Barcelona of Spain winger whose brace over Zambia won Nigeria the 1994 AFCON title in Tunisia as well as scoring the winner against Argentina in the 1996 Olympic Games football final in Atlanta USA, insists he’s not being pressured to succeed in Egypt.

“There is nothing like that, I’m under no pressure at all”, Amuneke said from Egypt on Sunday.

“Pressure for what?,” he queried. “We are being objective to our responsibilities.

“Its something I’ve known how to do. And of course, there are three results in any given match, win, draw, or lose.

“But we are here to do our best, expect good result but off course everything lies in the hands of God,” Amuneke declared.

Tanzania are in the AFCON 2019 Group C alongside Kenya, Algeria and Senegal.