FIFA technical study group member, Emmanuel Amuneke, has urged the handler of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr to inject more creative midfielders in the team ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles.

The Super Eagles failed to make it out of the group stages of the World Cup for the third time in six appearances at the FIFA World Cup and Amuneke who is in the five-man FIFA Technical Study group revealed that the team missed out due to little details.

Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia in their opening game but bounced back to beat Iceland to boost their chances of qualifying for the next round, that was truncated by their 2-1 loss to Argentina.

“It was a good try. We were close, yet still far off,” Amuneke said.

“We have seen some lapses and must correct them and inject fresh ideas to compete well against other teams that set up their team to nullify our threats.

“There were lots of positives from the tournament on the part of the Super Eagles which they must build on just like the creative aspect and the attack.”