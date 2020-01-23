<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former African Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, is in pole position to take over the vacant coaching role at Egyptian Premier League side, Misr El-Makkasa, after the club sacked former Egyptian international Ahmed Mido on Wednesday.

Sources close to the immediate past coach of Tanzania national team informed newsmen that the Egyptian club has contacted the former Nigeria international to take over immediately after Mido was sacked after spate of poor results.





Though details of the deal was sketchy, it was gathered that Amuneke will most likely be in Cairo on Friday to sort out the final details of the contract.

Amuneke actually made name with Egyptian club, Zamalek en route to Europe where he played for Sporting Lisbon and Barcelona.