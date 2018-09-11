Emmanuel Amuneke has said he started six players who currently feature in the Tanzanian league for the Taifa Stars to hold hosts Uganda to a 0-0 draw in a crucial 2019 AFCON qualifier at the weekend.

“I had to start with these boys because they were prepared, ready to give their best and fight to the last to achieve a positive result on the field of play,” Amuneke revealed.

“I took note of some of the players during my tour to different Tanzania Premier League match venues where I noticed some of them with prospect, character and the required focus necessary to grow in the national team.”

It was also confirmed that several foreign-based players declined invitation for the Uganda match and that played a big role in the coach’s decision to rely on the home-based players.

Amuneke further informed he worked on the players’ self-belief for them to make the most of the chance with the national team.

Tanzania are now third in Group L with two points from as many matches.

Uganda top the standings on four points, while Lesotho are second on two points.

They face bottom team Cape Verde in a double-header next month in continuation of the qualifying series.