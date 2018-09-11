Coach Emmanuel Amuneke has said his new team Tanzania are in high spirits ahead of Saturday’s 2019 AFCON qualifier against Uganda in Kampala.

Emmanuel Amuneke has said he started six players who currently feature in the Tanzanian league for the Taifa Stars to hold hosts Uganda to a 0-0 draw in a crucial 2019 AFCON qualifier at the weekend.

“I had to start with these boys because they were prepared, ready to give their best and fight to the last to achieve a positive result on the field of play,” Amuneke revealed.

“I took note of some of the players during my tour to different Tanzania Premier League match venues where I noticed some of them with prospect, character and the required focus necessary to grow in the national team.”

It was also confirmed that several foreign-based players declined invitation for the Uganda match and that played a big role in the coach’s decision to rely on the home-based players.

Amuneke further informed he worked on the players’ self-belief for them to make the most of the chance with the national team.

Tanzania are now third in Group L with two points from as many matches.

Uganda top the standings on four points, while Lesotho are second on two points.

They face bottom team Cape Verde in a double-header next month in continuation of the qualifying series.

