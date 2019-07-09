<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Emmanuel Amuneke has reacted after being sacked by Tanzania National team on Monday.

The 46-year-old 1996 Olympic Gold medalist winner became the third coach casualty of the in 32nd of the continent most prestigious competition after Egypt terminated the contract of Javier Aguirre, Uganda parts ways with Sebastien Desabre after they were eliminated from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Amuneke says he’s leaving his role in the East African nation in order to move forward, stressing that he held talks his employers, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), as regards the contract he signed with them.

The former Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon and Zamalek winger said on phone from Tanzania on Monday: “We talked about our contract, we looked at contents, and of course, there is always common ground,”

“They (TFF) say they want an indigenous coach. And of course, this business is about coming and going.

“I’m happy with my players, I’m proud of their achievement even in defeat. Morocco coach was relieved of his duty. Same also for Egyptian coach and Uganda. That’s how it goes and one has to move forward.

“I was somewhere before I came here (Tanzania) and of course, life is not static, it evolves so one has to think forward.”

Amuneke steered Tanzania to their first AFCON qualification in 39 years but could not win a single game in the Group C of Egypt 2019.