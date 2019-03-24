<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ex-Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke has qualified Tanzania for its first Africa Cup of Nations since 1980.

They beat rivals Uganda 3-0 at home to seal their place among the 24 teams whose flags would be hoisted at Africa’s flagship tournament billed for Egypt from June.

Simon Msuva opened the floodgate for Tanzania in the 21st minute after beating Denis Onyango.

Experienced Erasto Nyoni added a second after the break with Aggrey Morris making it 3-0 on a memorable day for the hosts.

Taifa Stars qualification was however sealed followig the outcome of the Lesotho, Cape Verde fixture which ended goalless in Praia. Had Lesotho won, Tanzania’s dreams of qualifying would have been shattered.

They now join Group L leaders Uganda who had already qualified for the tournament prior to today’s encounter.

Unfortunately for the Cranes of Uganda, their desire to kep a clean sheet was broken after conceding three goals in today’s crucial match.

It means four East African teams – Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi and Kenya – will play at the finals in Egypt.