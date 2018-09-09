Emmanuel Amuneke has praised Tanzania after they fought out a 0-0 draw with AFCON 2019 group leaders Uganda in Kampala in his first game in charge and promised his team will improve.

Uganda remain top of the standings in Group L with four points from two matches, while Tanzania now have two points.

Lesotho and Cape Verde are the other teams in this group.

Amuneke said: “We will look at ourselves and continue to work on our strengths.

“I have only been with this team for 10 days, so getting a draw in our first match was not a bad result especially as we were playing away from home.

“I am really happy with the performance and definitely convinced that the team would only get better.”

He added he is happy with the commitment shown by his players, who are determined to qualify the country to next year’s AFCON after they last featured in African football’s showpiece event in 1980, when Nigeria hosted the competition.

Next month, Amuneke’s team battle Cape Verde in a double-header beginning with the first leg at home.