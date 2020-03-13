<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Amunike has insisted that Nigerians should allow Odion Ighalo stay in retirement and focus on his Manchester United career.

The former Tanzania head coach in an interview advised Nigerians to leave the Ajegunle-born forward alone to focus on his club career.

“Ighalo said he’s retired, so let’s move on’, Amunike said.





“Let him focus on Manchester united, let us move ahead, we have other young players let’s build for the future with them’,

“Ighalo has done so much for Nigeria and we appreciate him for that and we are praying that God gives him the grace to succeed in his new adventure.

The 30-year-old has now scored four goals in his three starts for the Old Trafford side and Nigeria football fans have been calling on the team handlers to recall him to the National team.