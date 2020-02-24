<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian coach Emmanuel Amuneke has told newsmen that his immediate priority is to save Egyptian club, Misr El Makkasa, from relegation in the ongoing 2019/2020 Egyptian Premier League.

Makkasa are currently 16th in the 18-team Egyptian Premier League table with Al Ahly as runaway leaders with 45 points after winning all their 15 matches so far played with two games in hand, one of which is the Cairo derby versus Zamalek which will be decided on Monday, February 24.

Amuneke joined the Egyptian side in January 2020 as a replacement for Ahmed Hossam Hussein Abdelhami, who is popularly called Mido, following poor run in the domestic top flight.

With the 2019/2020 season on mid season break, Amuneke who penned a renewable one and a half year contract on arrival at the club, says that his immediate task is to steer the club to safety, insisting that the club will be rescued at the close of the current campaign.

“When I came, the club was in deep relegation position. My immediate priority is to ensure their safety in the campaign,” Amuneke said.

Amuneke has taken direct charge of two games since his arrival. One was a 1-0 defeat in a Cup game and a scoreless draw against Enppi in a league clash.





The former Zamalek and Barcelona winger had previously had coaching spell at Khartoum SC, Sudan and Tanzania national team- the Taifa Stars, as well as leading Nigeria U17 squad, Golden Eaglets, to win the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

Amuneke remains optimistic of achieving the El Makkasa’s immediate goal which is to get out of the relegation zone.

“I’m confident we can achieve that objective. We’ve started the movement upwards. With the league on break, we have to use the opportunity to work on the players’ physical and mental fitness,” Amuneke said.

“Everything lies in the hands of God. He knows how and why He does His things, especially in bringing me back to Egypt.

“I’m privileged to be amongst the first African coaches, outside of Egyptian origin to coach a club here.”

He added: “Don’t forget that I played here in Egypt and for me to come back now in the capacity of a coach is an honour.

“So, the success I make of it will open doors for, as many others as possible. But everything lies in the hands of God,” Amuneke concluded.

Amuneke is in good company of his former Zamalek teammates as assistant coaches at Misr El Makkasa.